Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Qiagen FY2024 Earnings

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Qiagen in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $43.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Qiagen by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,250,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293,040 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 104,759.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,583,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,870 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 170.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,259,000 after buying an additional 1,165,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,271,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,606,000 after buying an additional 778,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Qiagen by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,184,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after buying an additional 708,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

