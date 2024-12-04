Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $957.94 and last traded at $959.87. 110,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 531,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $981.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.56.

Equinix Stock Down 0.3 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $905.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $835.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.73, for a total value of $490,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,087,604. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262.40. The trade was a 99.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,969 shares of company stock worth $10,033,525. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

