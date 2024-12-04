EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 28.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,850,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,132. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $240.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.42. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.