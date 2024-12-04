Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 560,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Ennis Price Performance

Ennis stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. 72,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,323. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $554.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

