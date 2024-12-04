Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $16.29. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 1,373 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENLT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4,278.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

