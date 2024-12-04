ELIS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95,200.85 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and $95,200.85 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00010343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95,642.78 or 0.99945317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00013503 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000865 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00068733 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.07068244 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $95,178.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

