Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 158,005 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.05% of Calix worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Calix by 9.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 812,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 28.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Calix by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,366,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.06 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

