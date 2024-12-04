Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,123. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

