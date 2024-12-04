Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

