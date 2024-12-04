Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EOI traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,854. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

