Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,574,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 900,619 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $559.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 49.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 659,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 57,487 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 940,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 2.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 826,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

