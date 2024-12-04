Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

EGBN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

EGBN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,648. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $879.48 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $180.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 102.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 49.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

