Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $366.99 and last traded at $365.00, with a volume of 20410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $360.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Duolingo Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $470,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,855,113.60. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,053 shares in the company, valued at $40,490,787.12. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,134,526 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.