DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DLY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,937. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

