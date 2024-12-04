Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stake Cut by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 31.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Donaldson by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 66.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 47.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $6,189,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,456.08. This trade represents a 68.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $2,247,502.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,742 shares in the company, valued at $18,662,575.98. This trade represents a 10.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Stock Down 7.0 %

DCI stock opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

