Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.06 and last traded at $50.66. Approximately 37,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 184,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.24.

Dogness (International) Trading Up 15.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

