Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 241 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 236.80 ($3.00), with a volume of 4915195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.60 ($2.92).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.04) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,002.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42.

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.