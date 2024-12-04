Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 125673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,761,000 after buying an additional 191,447 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.