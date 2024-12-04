DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One DeepBook Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $151.96 million and $25.31 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepBook Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBook Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94,958.76 or 1.00063343 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,609.73 or 0.99695545 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeepBook Protocol Token Profile

DeepBook Protocol launched on October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui. The official website for DeepBook Protocol is deepbook.tech.

DeepBook Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.05984871 USD and is up 13.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $20,711,658.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.