Datadog Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 23,831 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8% compared to the average volume of 22,002 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $16,438,489.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 336,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,476,219.45. This trade represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $1,900,156.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,143,068.98. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,491 shares of company stock worth $68,927,496. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 19.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 5.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 31.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 6.0 %

DDOG traded up $9.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.79. Datadog has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $165.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.72, a P/E/G ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

