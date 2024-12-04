Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Up 8.1% in November

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,300 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 431,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Danaos Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE DAC traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.75. 50,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Danaos has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.36.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.16 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 56.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 33.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,823,000 after acquiring an additional 197,904 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Danaos by 17,600,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 176,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Danaos by 56.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Danaos by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Danaos by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

