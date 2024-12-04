Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $51.86, but opened at $50.79. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 143,664 shares.

Specifically, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,186,135.28. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $366,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,800.48. This trade represents a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,212,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,040,000 after buying an additional 339,373 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth approximately $10,619,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,074,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

