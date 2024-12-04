CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Shares Purchased by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,277 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 2.81% of CVRx worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth $495,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVRx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVRX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of CVRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CVRx from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CVRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.
CVRx Stock Performance
NASDAQ CVRX opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. CVRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 11.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 89.06% and a negative net margin of 123.75%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVRx Company Profile
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.
