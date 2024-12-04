CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Shares Purchased by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,277 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 2.81% of CVRx worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth $495,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVRx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of CVRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CVRx from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CVRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. CVRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 11.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 89.06% and a negative net margin of 123.75%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

