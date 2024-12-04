Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Update

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cumulus Media Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. 109,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 426,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

