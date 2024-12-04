Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Down 12.4% in November

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Culp Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CULP traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,833. Culp has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $41,244.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,347,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,302.74. This represents a 0.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon A. Decker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,844.17. This represents a 12.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 238,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,336 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Stories

