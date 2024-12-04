Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Down 6.3% in November

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,277,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,912.12. This trade represents a 18.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $785,306.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,337.41. This represents a 33.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,675. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1,224.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

