Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Down 12.7% in November

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,542. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $36,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.