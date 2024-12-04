Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Alexander (Alex) White Purchases 52,201 Shares

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White acquired 52,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$70,366.95 ($45,692.82).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 56,510 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$74,197.63 ($48,180.28).

On Thursday, October 31st, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 96,499 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.35 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,466.65 ($84,718.60).

On Tuesday, October 15th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 17,404 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$22,973.28 ($14,917.71).

On Wednesday, October 9th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 66,314 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,749.29 ($55,032.01).

On Thursday, October 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 161,836 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$209,739.46 ($136,194.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Coventry Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Coventry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

