Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of COO stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $103.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,713. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $82.55 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.66.

In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The trade was a 78.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,534.08. This trade represents a 72.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 75.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

