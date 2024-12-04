Comerica (CMA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Comerica (NYSE: CMA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/3/2024 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

10/30/2024 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $69.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $51.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $66.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2024 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/9/2024 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

10/7/2024 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,164. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Comerica Incorporated alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.49 million. Comerica had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.00%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Mitchell sold 7,564 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $470,480.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,821.60. The trade was a 31.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $95,811.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,885.90. The trade was a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,456 shares of company stock valued at $977,287 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,977,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,745,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,306,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,975,000 after acquiring an additional 226,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comerica by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,045,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,886 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,408,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,312,000 after buying an additional 574,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,230,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,621,000 after buying an additional 161,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.