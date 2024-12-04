Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.52. 3,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08.

Get Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 136,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.