Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.17 and last traded at C$11.15, with a volume of 152822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGX. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.71.

Cineplex Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$762.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.51.

In other news, Director Ellis Jacob sold 29,874 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.02, for a total value of C$299,337.48. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

