Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 245.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total value of $616,067.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,183.41. This trade represents a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $667,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $485.02 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $418.60 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $515.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 51.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $509.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.56.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

