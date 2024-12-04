Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Driven Brands worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Driven Brands by 396.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 98,662 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 255.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 37,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 65,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $17.35.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

