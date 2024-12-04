Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 5,927 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 48,126 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

