Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $38,629.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,785 shares in the company, valued at $96,260,876.75. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 166.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Stock Performance

CMPR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,320. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.80). Cimpress had a net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $804.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

