Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Up 8.5% in November

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 5,560,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 727,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $148,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

CKPT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 199,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,242. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

