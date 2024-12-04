CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Down 7.4% in November

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CFSB Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

CFSB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 million, a P/E ratio of -673.98 and a beta of 0.08. CFSB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CFSB Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CFSB Bancorp stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.32% of CFSB Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

