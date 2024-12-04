C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at C&F Financial

In related news, CFO Jason E. Long sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at $755,616. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,130. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $570,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in C&F Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,750. C&F Financial has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $244.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.38.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 11.39%.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

