CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CERo Therapeutics Trading Down 17.7 %

CEROW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,257. CERo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

CERo Therapeutics Company Profile

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead development candidate is CER-1236, an autologous T cell therapy candidate for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

