Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Position Trimmed by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434,238 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPF. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,455,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,009 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.52%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

