Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Update

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.44. 2,322,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,997. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85. Celestica has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 66.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Celestica by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLS shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.45.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

