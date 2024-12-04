CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Up 15.1% in November

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 325,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBZ

CBIZ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.83. 165,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,995. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 688.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in CBIZ by 23.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 270,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after buying an additional 52,249 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.