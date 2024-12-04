Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 162,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,913.40. This trade represents a 7.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. The trade was a 37.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

CVCO traded down $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.65. 4,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,132. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $292.81 and a fifty-two week high of $544.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $507.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.