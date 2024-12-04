Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Trading Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report) were down 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 267,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 369,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Castillo Copper Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.33.

Castillo Copper Company Profile

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

