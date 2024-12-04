Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Insider James William Kupiec Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) insider James William Kupiec sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $15,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cassava Sciences Trading Down 2.6 %
Cassava Sciences stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $161.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.86.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.79. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cassava Sciences
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cassava Sciences
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.