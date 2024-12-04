Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Insider James William Kupiec Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) insider James William Kupiec sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $15,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 2.6 %

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $161.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.86.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.79. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after buying an additional 41,289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $10,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,356,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,813,000 after buying an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 21,558 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

