Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSIQ stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $832.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.15 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

