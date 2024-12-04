Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$42.00 and last traded at C$41.45, with a volume of 6304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.22.

Canadian General Investments Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$864.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.78.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

Canadian General Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Canadian General Investments’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.