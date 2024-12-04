Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $858,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 97,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 30.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.66. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $235,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,420 shares in the company, valued at $991,286.60. The trade was a 19.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $639,759.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,219.96. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,837 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.