Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 2,400 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 284.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock opened at $204.66 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.93 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.72.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

